Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $372.18 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $178.81 and a one year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.77.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

