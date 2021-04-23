Summit Creek Advisors LLC Grows Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the quarter. Envestnet makes up approximately 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Envestnet worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $71.63 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

