Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Kornit Digital worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kornit Digital by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,832,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $102.96 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

