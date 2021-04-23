Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $13.47 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Haemonetics worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CJS Securities lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.