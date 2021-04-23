Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $15.53 Million Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 121,256 shares during the quarter. Echo Global Logistics makes up about 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Echo Global Logistics worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.89 million, a PE ratio of 131.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.