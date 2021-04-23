Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet accounts for about 2.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Grocery Outlet worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at $825,247.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $275,747.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,499 shares of company stock worth $14,442,912. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

