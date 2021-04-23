Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $18.98 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce comprises about 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of SPS Commerce worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65.
In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
