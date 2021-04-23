Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $23.06 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the quarter. LHC Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of LHC Group worth $23,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $207.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.32. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.26 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

