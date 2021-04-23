Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $25 Million Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group accounts for 3.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.91% of The Shyft Group worth $24,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Shyft Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 5,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

SHYF opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.