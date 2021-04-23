Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $215.02 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 263.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

