Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,289 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,594 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp accounts for about 3.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Ameris Bancorp worth $25,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

