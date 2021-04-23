Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up approximately 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Grand Canyon Education worth $23,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

