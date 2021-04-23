Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Trex worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TREX opened at $104.44 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

