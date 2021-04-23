Summit Creek Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 2.58% of Napco Security Technologies worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.37 million, a PE ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

