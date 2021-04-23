Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Bio-Techne worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,896 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,774,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $423.71 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.17 and a fifty-two week high of $431.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.55.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.