Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for approximately 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Five Below worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $2,895,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE opened at $195.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.13 and a 200 day moving average of $171.96. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

