Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 213,928 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 213,928 shares during the period. Vericel comprises 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Vericel worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL opened at $57.63 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5,763,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

