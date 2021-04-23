Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 4,558 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Independent Bank Group worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after buying an additional 327,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,327,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 40,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,554. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

