Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 55,511 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,511 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for about 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.31% of NV5 Global worth $18,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 96.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 48.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

NVEE stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

