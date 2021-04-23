Summit Creek Advisors LLC Takes $10.45 Million Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 443,897 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.49% of ChannelAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECOM opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.24 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

