Summit Creek Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Paylocity worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $194.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.17. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 171.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

