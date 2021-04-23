Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

SMMF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. 857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.