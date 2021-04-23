Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock remained flat at $$12.51 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

