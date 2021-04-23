Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Summit Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

4/16/2021 – Summit Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

4/15/2021 – Summit Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

4/9/2021 – Summit Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

4/8/2021 – Summit Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,434,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

