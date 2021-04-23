Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.36

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$66.36 and last traded at C$66.25, with a volume of 365991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$65.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598 over the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

