SUN Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $30.63 or 0.00061578 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152.31 million and approximately $304.71 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,818.01 or 1.00145223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.00639880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.38 or 0.01023959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

