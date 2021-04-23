Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.24% of Super Micro Computer worth $35,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $2,414,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,036,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

