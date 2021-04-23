SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded flat against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $94,415.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00271613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004043 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.79 or 1.00178781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00641597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.60 or 0.01020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,284 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

