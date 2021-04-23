SureRemit Trading 26.5% Lower This Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. SureRemit has a market cap of $6.99 million and $93,947.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00266650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00025848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.12 or 0.00651252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,348.90 or 1.00388062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $528.74 or 0.01033705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

