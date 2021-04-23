Susquehanna Reaffirms Sell Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 34.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.63. 104,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.