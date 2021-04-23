suterusu Reaches Market Cap of $53.41 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $53.41 million and $2.43 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00091847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.66 or 0.00692151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.02 or 0.08255938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.