suterusu Trading Down 40.1% Over Last Week (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $50.36 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00068013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.04 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.76 or 0.07852143 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.