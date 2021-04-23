SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $590.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $60.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $579.08. 10,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

