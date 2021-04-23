SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $600.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.47.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $43.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $562.96. 5,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.76 and a 200-day moving average of $419.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $577.06. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.