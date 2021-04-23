SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Posts Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $51.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $570.93. 32,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $577.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.76 and a 200-day moving average of $419.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.59.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

