SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.59.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $53.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $572.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $577.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

