SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $575.00 at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.13.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $518.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.76 and a 200-day moving average of $419.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $577.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 104.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 242.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

