SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Trading Up 7.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $558.06 and last traded at $556.30. 4,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 534,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $518.99.

The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.47.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $510.76 and its 200 day moving average is $419.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

