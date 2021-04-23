SVB Leerink Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $181.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.36.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,443 shares of company stock worth $97,799,942. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

