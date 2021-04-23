Swap (XWP) Trading 65.8% Higher Over Last Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 81.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Swap has a market cap of $1.31 million and $69,615.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swap has traded 65.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00270983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004032 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00025148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,518.27 or 0.99981748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.26 or 0.00641740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.60 or 0.01018448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,993,926 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

