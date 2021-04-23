Swapcoinz Market Cap Hits $7.41 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $1.33 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00062276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00272146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.60 or 1.00428894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00646946 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.17 or 0.01029000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

