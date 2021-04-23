Swarm City (SWT) Price Tops $0.0769 on Top Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $656,334.09 and approximately $1,972.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00066313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00092314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.01 or 0.00673529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.34 or 0.08270877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051271 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

