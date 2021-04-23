Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $1.33

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002626 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $15.81 million and $10.74 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00018796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00672622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00051699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.36 or 0.08077410 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,702,212 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,159 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

