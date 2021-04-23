Swingby Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.86 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $66.40 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00066162 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00276427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00163632 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,969,946 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

