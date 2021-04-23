Swingby Trading Down 13.7% This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $69.53 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00063166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00067423 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00272680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00167391 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,969,946 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

