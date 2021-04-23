Swipe Market Capitalization Achieves $262.79 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $262.79 million and approximately $529.11 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00006108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00018939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00055380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00671035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07843545 BTC.

Swipe Profile

SXP is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

