Swipe Price Hits $3.01 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Swipe has a total market cap of $258.15 million and approximately $841.18 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00006172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00091446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.41 or 0.00669132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.00 or 0.07876048 BTC.

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

