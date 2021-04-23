Switcheo Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.06 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $89.06 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00270224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00025068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.12 or 0.00645272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,728.44 or 0.99617606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.11 or 0.01027872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,403,868,126 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,105,704 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

