Sylo Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Sylo has a market cap of $20.50 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sylo has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

SYLO is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

