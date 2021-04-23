SYNC Network Reaches One Day Volume of $130,116.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $130,116.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.00510878 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005528 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00033696 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.00 or 0.03145516 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,014,334 coins and its circulating supply is 113,985,302 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

